Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 245,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

RYI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. 3,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,113. The company has a market cap of $444.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Ryerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

