Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Declines By 10.9%

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.05. 35,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,238. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

