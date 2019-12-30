Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,123. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

