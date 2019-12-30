RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.32. 24,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.