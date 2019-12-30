RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

