Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $62,654.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.02439506 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000490 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,191.93 or 0.98630171 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 656,933,582 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

