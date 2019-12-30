ZClassic Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $3,348.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00391762 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00098163 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

