FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $21.21 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Binance and Vebitcoin. FunFair has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and $268,858.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.01334772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123261 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, ABCC, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

