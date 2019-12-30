Color Platform Trading Up 41.5% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $12,617.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,292.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.02870439 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00559668 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

