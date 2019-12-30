OST Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, IDCM and Coinsuper. OST has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $72,904.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.01334772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123261 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinsuper, OKEx, IDCM, Gate.io, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

