Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Golub Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,505,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,942 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,181,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 190,401 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,031,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. 25,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

