0xBitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $620,783.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $315,807.00 and approximately $620,783.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.06097444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,551,900 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

