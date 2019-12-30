Golem (GNT) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $28.45 million and $4.39 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Coinbe, Cryptopia and BitMart. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00191798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.01334772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123261 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bithumb, Ethfinex, BitMart, Vebitcoin, OOOBTC, Braziliex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbns, Tidex, Tux Exchange, BitBay, Mercatox, GOPAX, Gate.io, BigONE, OKEx, ABCC, DragonEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, WazirX, Iquant, Coinbe, Zebpay, Huobi, HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange, Binance, Cobinhood, YoBit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.