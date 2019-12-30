Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will announce $581.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $584.56 million and the lowest is $577.78 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $550.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $33,032,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $21,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $17,982,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $16,701,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

