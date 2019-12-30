Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $26,695.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,187,482 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.