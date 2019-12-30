Paymon (PMNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded down 82.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Paymon has a market cap of $8,108.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paymon has traded down 89.3% against the US dollar. One Paymon token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.06097444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon (PMNT) is a token. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official . Paymon’s official website is paymon.org

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

