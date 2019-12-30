Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55).

Shares of ARW traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 261.80 ($3.44). 64,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,450. Arrow Global Group has a 1-year low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.58 ($3.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. The company has a market capitalization of $463.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.26.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

