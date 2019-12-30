Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Clipper Realty also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLPR shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Howard M. Lorber bought 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Bistricer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,652,238.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616 over the last 90 days. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clipper Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.01. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 84.44%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

