$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to post $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the highest is $31.28 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $117.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $117.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.85 million, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $131.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

CLPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Clipper Realty news, Director Howard M. Lorber bought 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Bistricer bought 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $110,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,267,213.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 106,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 69.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.01. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.44%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

