ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $20.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $134,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

