Brokerages Set Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) PT at $7.50

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 88,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $379,487.90. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 191,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $308.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

