Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Receives $3.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,368,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 295,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 83,264 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,874. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

