Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.91 Million

Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report sales of $176.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.41 million and the lowest is $176.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $185.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $703.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.30 million to $704.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $719.06 million, with estimates ranging from $717.02 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,225. The firm has a market cap of $619.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.