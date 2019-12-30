Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 8,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.03.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 219,543 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 120.6% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,961 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,294,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 422,469 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 56.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,000,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after acquiring an additional 359,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,437. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

