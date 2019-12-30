ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 951,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.97. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

