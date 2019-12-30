Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth $11,803,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

KAMN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $66.17. 3,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,710. Kaman has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

