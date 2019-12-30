Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navigator has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Navigator stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. 2,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $735.84 million, a P/E ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.17. Navigator has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Navigator by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94,399 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

