Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MG shares. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $400.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $3,172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
ProAssurance Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
ProAssurance Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kaman Co. Short Interest Down 7.7% in December
Kaman Co. Short Interest Down 7.7% in December
Navigator Holdings Ltd Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Navigator Holdings Ltd Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Mistras Group Inc Short Interest Update
Mistras Group Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd Drops By 7.7%
Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd Drops By 7.7%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report