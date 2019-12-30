Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MG shares. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mistras Group has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $400.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $3,172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

