Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Drops By 7.7%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 441,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,922. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
ProAssurance Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
ProAssurance Co. Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Kaman Co. Short Interest Down 7.7% in December
Kaman Co. Short Interest Down 7.7% in December
Navigator Holdings Ltd Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Navigator Holdings Ltd Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Mistras Group Inc Short Interest Update
Mistras Group Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd Drops By 7.7%
Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd Drops By 7.7%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report