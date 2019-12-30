Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Drops By 7.7%

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 441,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,922. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

