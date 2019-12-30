HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 466,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director James J. Macchiarola bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $196,548.00. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $45.75. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,087. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

