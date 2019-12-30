Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 15,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Paypal alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Paypal by 23.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 698,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.