ALLUVA (ALV) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $67,478.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ALLUVA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALLUVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com . ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ALLUVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLUVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.