Energo (TSL) Hits One Day Volume of $266.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinBene and Gate.io. Energo has a market capitalization of $218,628.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.67 or 0.06083901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TSLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.