WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $15.84 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bithumb, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $97,089.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,590,528,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 977,115,812 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bithumb, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bibox, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

