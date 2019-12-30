Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and $529,577.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptomate, OKEx and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,469,740 coins and its circulating supply is 117,155,478 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptomate, OKEx, Cryptopia, Binance, Bit-Z and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.