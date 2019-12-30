Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whitestone REIT.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

WSR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,527. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $546.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.