Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) PT at GBX 7,800

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,800 ($102.60).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLTR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total value of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Shares of LON:FLTR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9,234 ($121.47). 101,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,278 ($122.05). The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,708.72.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

