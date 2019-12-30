Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0264 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $36,984.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, IDEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Fatbtc, Tidex, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

