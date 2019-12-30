Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

ESI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 40,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $14,517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,192,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

