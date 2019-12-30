Analysts Expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Addus Homecare reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

ADUS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,920. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. Addus Homecare has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,319.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $465,276.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,363 shares of company stock worth $59,321,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Addus Homecare by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

