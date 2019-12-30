Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) PT at GBX 3,173.40

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,173.40 ($41.74).

GNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other Genus news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total transaction of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

GNS stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,180 ($41.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,126.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,829.44.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

