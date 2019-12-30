Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) PT at GBX 3,173.40

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,173.40 ($41.74).
GNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.
In other Genus news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total transaction of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).
About Genus
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
