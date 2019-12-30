Augur (REP) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Augur has a market cap of $102.95 million and $8.88 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $9.36 or 0.00128338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, BX Thailand and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, ABCC, Bithumb, Crex24, Koinex, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Bittrex, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Kraken, Upbit, AirSwap, Livecoin, Poloniex, Gate.io, BitBay, DragonEX, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Zebpay, BX Thailand, LATOKEN and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

