Brokerages Set Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) Target Price at C$5.66

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

SMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sprott Securities raised shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Semafo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Semafo from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

SMF stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.78. 724,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,549. Semafo has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of $939.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$132.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semafo will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

