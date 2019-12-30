Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to post $29.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.08 million. Whitestone REIT posted sales of $29.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full year sales of $118.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.24 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $123.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 7,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,527. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

