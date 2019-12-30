Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.40. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 452,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $869.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.