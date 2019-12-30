Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $36,722.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $36,722.00 and approximately $278.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.01817424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063447 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

