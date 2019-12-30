Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) Insider Buys A$11,940.00 in Stock

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) insider David Wiadrowski acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,940.00 ($8,468.09).

VOC stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting A$2.98 ($2.11). The company had a trading volume of 813,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Vocus Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of A$4.90 ($3.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.36.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

