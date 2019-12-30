Mark Smith Acquires 40,000 Shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Mark Smith bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$52,800.00 ($37,446.81).

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock remained flat at $A$1.36 ($0.96) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 418,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.35. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of A$1.57 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $669.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

