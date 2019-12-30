XDNA Price Tops $0.0161 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. XDNA has a market cap of $72,962.00 and $75.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XDNA has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 295.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,561,410 coins and its circulating supply is 4,530,608 coins. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

