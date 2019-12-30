SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.53. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

